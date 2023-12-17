Home States Karnataka

Belagavi stripping incident survivor to get 2 acres, Rs 5 lakh as relief

The government ordered the allotment of land under the Land Ownership Scheme through Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government announced 2.03 acres of land and Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the woman who was stripped and tied to an electric pole by a group of people at New Vantamuri village near Belagavi recently. The victim suffered the humiliation on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl in the same village.

The government ordered the allotment of land under the Land Ownership Scheme through the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the corporation too approved the land without delay.

Meanwhile, the Belagavi police arrested three more accused on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests to 11. The arrested are Santosh Basappa Nayak, Shobha Rajappa Nayak and Lakkavva Yallappa Nayak, all residents of Vantamuri.

Belagavi Police Commissioner SN Siddramappa suspended Police Inspector of Kakati police station Vijaykumar Sinnur as the incident occurred in his jurisdiction.

