Caste discrimination: Koraga tribal community civic workers in Karnataka's Udupi denied homes

Though some of them were able to rent a house in the town initially, they were evicted within two days after the landlord found out their caste.

Civic workers from Koraga tribal community in Karnataka's Udupi denied homes

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: People in Byndoor town of Udupi district seem not so kind to the tribal group, Koragas, as civic workers from the community are being denied homes on rent because of their caste.

Around 25 civic workers attached to the Byndoor Town Panchayat are finding it difficult to rent houses for the last two to three weeks. They were recently transferred from Udupi CMC to Byndoor and reported to work on December 1. Though some of them were able to rent a house in the town initially, they were evicted within two days after the landlord found out their caste.

One of the civic workers, Rakesh, said, “As we don’t have houses here, we shuttle between Udupi and Byndoor spending Rs 100 for train fare every day. We have to start at 3 am from Udupi to report to work on time in Byndoor, which is 70 km away. We are upset that we are denied accommodation despite we keeping the town clean.”

Laxman, zonal convener, Koraga Sanghatane, Byndoor, said it is a disgrace that Koraga people have been subjected to inhuman treatment.

"The district administration should step in and provide them accommodation. There are PWD quarters in Byndoor and they can be renovated and given to these civic workers," he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidyakumari said she would verify the availability of PWD quarters and make sure that these civic workers will get a place to stay soon.  

