CJI Chandrachud praises Karnataka HC for e-initiatives

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the Karnataka High Court is showing the way to the rest of the country by adopting “amazing” e-initiatives and he is deeply impressed by the works it is implementing.

He also appreciated the HC for the disposal of a record number of 1.69 crore cases across the state in 2023.

Speaking after launching e-initiatives of the Karnataka HC on Saturday, the CJI said the administrative judges of the high court have to focus on the data of cases pending and disposal available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) about each district court and make use of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to dispose of the oldest cases.

The CJI said many pending cases are beyond the control of district judiciaries because the accused have absconded. To quote, 1.85 lakh cases are pending because the accused have absconded and one of those cases was 33 years old, he said.

Giving insight into the various e-initiatives, Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC Prasanna B Varale said the court has always been at the forefront of improving the ICT system by taking innovative measures. With the guidance of the Supreme Court, the HC has taken citizen-centric steps to achieve the e-court project objectives.

He said the HC has completed the migration of all the district court websites into Secure, Scalable and Sugamya to ensure transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of the information to the public. This is one among the various e-initiatives, he added.

