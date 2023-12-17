Coorg tourists cross Cauvery on foot after authorities cancel boats

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With the weekend unfolding, many folks, especially school kids and couples, were looking forward to visit the famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Coorg. Imagine their shock when they reached the spot only to find that boats used to cross River Cauvery has been cancelled. The more daring of them decided to make it by foot.

“We learnt about Dubare Camp online and we looked forward to visiting this place. However, there is a lack of proper facility for tourists at this much-sought-after place,” complained a Mumbai-based elderly couple who were visiting the place on Sunday. While the couple was keen on visiting the elephant camp, they did not proceed as they were afraid of crossing the River Cauvery from one bank to another on foot.

Dubare Elephant Camp, which is among the most popular tourist destinations in Kodagu is home to over 15 tamed elephants. The visitors are charged Rs 100 as an entry fee. However, the crowd (ranging from school children to elders) is forced to wear an adventurous hat to reach the spot.

“We are trying to divert the tourist crowd to Harangi Elephant Camp nearby. But tourists who seek adventure, visit Dubare and they cross the banks on foot,” confirmed Ranjan, DRFO.

Although several proposals have been forwarded by locals and tourists, demanding the construction of a hanging bridge to help, the matter still remains unresolved due to unforeseen reasons. Additionally, the foresters confirmed that the boat facility to cross the camp is not possible as the water levels are very low and boats cannot sail at knee-deep levels.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADIKERI: With the weekend unfolding, many folks, especially school kids and couples, were looking forward to visit the famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Coorg. Imagine their shock when they reached the spot only to find that boats used to cross River Cauvery has been cancelled. The more daring of them decided to make it by foot. “We learnt about Dubare Camp online and we looked forward to visiting this place. However, there is a lack of proper facility for tourists at this much-sought-after place,” complained a Mumbai-based elderly couple who were visiting the place on Sunday. While the couple was keen on visiting the elephant camp, they did not proceed as they were afraid of crossing the River Cauvery from one bank to another on foot. Dubare Elephant Camp, which is among the most popular tourist destinations in Kodagu is home to over 15 tamed elephants. The visitors are charged Rs 100 as an entry fee. However, the crowd (ranging from school children to elders) is forced to wear an adventurous hat to reach the spot. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are trying to divert the tourist crowd to Harangi Elephant Camp nearby. But tourists who seek adventure, visit Dubare and they cross the banks on foot,” confirmed Ranjan, DRFO. Although several proposals have been forwarded by locals and tourists, demanding the construction of a hanging bridge to help, the matter still remains unresolved due to unforeseen reasons. Additionally, the foresters confirmed that the boat facility to cross the camp is not possible as the water levels are very low and boats cannot sail at knee-deep levels. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp