Engineering students should be exposed to latest tech: Dy CM Shivakumar

Published: 17th December 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

FILE - Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday extended the government’s support to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in organising international events in Bengaluru.

At the valedictory of the five-day Excon-2023, the 12th International Construction Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Shivakumar suggested to CII that prime industrial bodies should ensure that engineering students are exposed to the latest technology through participation in events.

CII Southern Region Chairman Kamal Bali said CII is looking forward to support from the government, industry and academia to work together in the interest of the economic and social growth of the country.

“The key takeaway of Excon-2023 is the speed, the velocity of the change and the efforts put in towards decarbonisation, maturity of the Indian industry and transformation in technology,” he remarked.

