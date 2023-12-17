Government hospitals to take up mock drills to check COVID-19 preparedness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases and the death of a patient in Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said mock drills will be conducted at government hospitals to check the preparedness to handle any sudden surge in cases.

He said the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 has been convened under Dr K Ravi, head of the Department of Medicine at BMCRI.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting with officials of the health department on Saturday, Rao said, “Directions have been issued to purchase Covid testing kits. Mock drills will be held to check the number of ICU beds and availability of oxygen and medicines.”

Stating that government hospitals have been asked to ramp up the testing and for now will test only those who have symptoms, Rao said, “There is no need to test all those returning from Kerala at bus stands, railway stations and airports.”

