Karnataka: Tigress, two cubs stray into farmlands, curfew declared in three villages near Mysuru

MYSURU: A tigress and its two cubs have strayed into farmlands in three villages near Mysuru, making life miserable for villagers for the last three weeks.

The tiger family, which has been sighted by many villagers and also caught on camera traps, has been roaming in banana plantations, sugarcane fields and shrubs. The stray cats have brought life to a total standstill with a curfew-like situation in Chikka Kanya, Dodda Kanya and Bythahalli villages.

Scared villagers have been staying indoors, while children are not venturing out to play near fields or on the outskirts of the villages. Farmers, who were expecting bumper crops, have not been able to harvest their crops nor water their fields.

Those going out to work and attending to daily activities are doing so in groups and are moving around, preferably, in four-wheelers. Nobody goes out after sunset and the forest department’s efforts to trap the wild cat have proved futile.

Basavanna, a farmer in Dodda Kanya, returns home with his cow by 3 pm, which is at least three hours earlier than normal as he is scared of a tiger attack. He is also worried that the tigress could take away the only milking cow that earns him a livelihood. This is the time horse gram and green gram are harvested, but fields have been left unattended as labourers are not willing to work.

Shivaranjan told his son to stay back in Bengaluru as he could not pick him up at Kadakola railway station at 8.50 pm nor drop him off in the early hours fearing tiger movement. “How long can we make children and family members stay indoors?” he said.

Waseer took the TNSE team around the village and showed them the spot near the government school where he and his brother sighted the tigress and its cubs on an evening recently. This put an end to students and teachers attending school. They have now shifted to the Moraji Desai residential school complex.

The villagers are angry with the authorities as the power supply is cut at night pushing families living in farmhouses to stay in the dark. “How can we live with single-phase power when tigers and leopards are prowling in the fields,” they asked.

“How can the forest department catch the tigress if they arrive at the spot nearly three hours after we alerted them,” asked a villager.

Forest officials are using drones and cameras and have put up a watchtower, where field staff are stationed, at Chikka Kanya. “It is difficult to track the tiger as non-agriculture land is filled with grass and shrubs. This gives the animal a wide scope to hide or relax deep inside,” said a forest officer, pleading anonymity.

The field staff have appealed to villagers not to venture out in the evening and to avoid visiting the fields. They have shared their phone numbers with the villagers to alert them in case the tigress is sighted.

