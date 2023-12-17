Home States Karnataka

Parliament security breach: Family of accused told not to leave Mysuru city

Manoranjan, a resident of Vijayanagar, had taken Sagara Sharma to his house and introduced him as his classmate.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

MP Pratap Simha’s supporters in front of his office in Mysuru on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Parliament security breach case is likely to bring intruders Manoranjan and Lucknow-based Sagar Sharma to Mysuru as they had met here in May and planned the attack.

The Central Intelligence team investigating the case has directed family members not to leave the city without prior permission. The family has been asked to receive all the phone calls.

Manoranjan, a resident of Vijayanagar, had taken Sagara Sharma to his house and introduced him as his classmate. The police will bring both intruders to conduct mahazar and also visit the hotel where Sagar stayed.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a campaign ‘We Stand with Pratap Simha’ and have raised slogans in support of the MP who is being under fire from the opposition for issuing passes to intruders.

BJP leader Y V Ravishankar said the saffron party is in no way associated or has any links with Manoranjan. He said the party has accepted the security plea and the six accused in the Parliament breach case are in no way connected to the BJP.

He maintained that Simha had issued the visitor’s pass as he was a resident of his constituency. Meanwhile, Karnataka Dalitha Panthers leader Giriyanna wanted the Supreme Court judge to investigate the Parliament security breach incident.

