Parliament security breach: Siddaramiah rubbishes BJP charge that its MP Simha was trapped

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: “The IQ of the BJP leaders is quite low,” said Chief Minister Siddaramiah, reacting to the BJP’s allegation that he trapped Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to field his son Dr Yathindra for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BJP MP Lehar Singh Siroya had claimed that Simha was trapped by the chief minister to facilitate the latter’s son to contest the next year’s General Election. But Siddaramaiah ridiculed his remark, when he spoke to reporters here on Saturday.

Reacting sharply to the BJP accusing the Opposition parties of politicising the issue of a security breach in Parliament, the chief minister asked, “What is politics in it? Is the security breach true or false? How does it become politicising, if they raise it?”

Accusing the BJP of politicising the Belagavi incident in which a woman was stripped, paraded naked and assaulted, Siddaramaiah said the incident is highly condemnable, and the culprits should be severely punished. Moreover, he said, the government has taken measures as per the law and acted swiftly in arresting the accused.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara met the victim and assured her of government help. Siddaramaiah, however, shot back by asking, “What does the BJP national president have to say about their own MLA in Uttar Pradesh being convicted of raping a minor?”

When asked about the demand to name Mysuru Airport after Tipu Sultan, the chief minister replied that it was an individual’s opinion and the government has not taken any such decision.

