Three held from Tamil Nadu in connection with murder of MLC Yogeeshwara's kin

BENGALURU: The murder of MLC CP Yogeeshwara’s 62-year-old brother-in-law P Mahadevaiah is said to have been almost solved with the arrest of three suspects from Tamil Nadu.

The mastermind, Murugesh (40), was earlier working in the fields of the MLC’s brother in Channapatna and was known to Mahadevaiah.

Murugesh found out that Mahadevaiah had recently got Rs 7 crore after selling a property. Assuming that the money must be in the victim’s farmhouse at Vaddaradoddi in Channapatna taluk, he along with his two associates killed Mahadevaiah to make away with the cash. But the victim had kept the money in the bank.

Murugesh was reportedly removed from the job three months ago, but he continued to stay in the locality, making a living by catching fish. He kept visiting Mahadevaiah at the farmhouse and supplying him with fried fish, all the time hatching his plot.

The police had a tough time tracing the accused as they were not using mobile phones. The police got solid clues on their whereabouts when one of the accused was bitten by a snake and had to be admitted to hospital. Police picked him up from the hospital and the other two from their hideouts.

Murugesh, who was seen in the locality till Mahadevaiah went missing, suddenly disappeared, giving first clues about his involvement in the crime. Police also went through the CCTV footage of Male Mahadeshwara Temple and got strong leads. The Ramanagar district police had registered a case.

