Belagavi stripping case: Karnataka government hands over probe to CID

BELAGAVI: The state government has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the incident of a woman stripped and assaulted in Belagavi on December 11.

The investigation officer, Additional Commissioner of Police Girish, will hand over the investigation files to the CID once officers arrive in Belagavi.

CID DIG Sunil Kumar Meena will arrive in Belagavi shortly to start the investigation. The police team from Belagavi has collected all the information and evidence related and also listed out the action taken by the police so far in this case, police sources said.

