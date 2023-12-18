Have any dignity? Delete my ‘doctored’ video, CM Siddaramaiah tells BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took a dig at the BJP for uploading a “doctored” video of him over waiver of farm loans.

“Remember what the then Chief Minister Yeddyurappa replied to MLC V Ugrappa who demanded loan waiver in the House in 2009. He (BSY) said that have we installed a note-printing machine to waive farmers’ loans. Didn’t he say that? Now you have cut the video as much as you want to make it wrong that I told this in the assembly and you are enjoying yourself (sic),” he posted on X uploading the original video.

In the ‘original’ video, Siddaramaiah taunted Yediyurappa when the latter allegedly stated that his BJP government had no machine to print the currency notes to waive the farm loans.

“Respected former MLA CT Ravi, it is because of such cheap pranks that resulted in you being at home and your party in opposition today. Your party was in the predicament of having to scramble to elect an opposition leader. But you don’t seem to understand (sic),” he posted.

“But it is surprising to see that Ashwath Narayan also shared a similar video. The MLAs were supposed to sit in the House and participate in the discussion on development works, but all their attention seemed to be on the Leader of the Opposition’s chair.

The people of the state are not stupid enough to believe the twisted videos you have shared. I am sharing the entire video here for your attention. BJP leaders, if you have the least concern for your dignity, I request you to delete the video you have shared and apologise publicly,” he said.

