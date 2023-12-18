India not only for Hindus: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

GADAG: Taking strong exception to the statement by the Pejawar mutt seer that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said only Hindus do not live in this country.

He told reporters here on Sunday that this is the battle cry of the BJP.

“The Jana Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was formed in 1950. Ours is a diverse country where not only Hindus live, but Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists too. Our country is a plural society. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus. This is the ideology of the BJP. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was established by K B Hedgewar in 1925. Even BJP people do not know this,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal, BJP Yuva Morcha and Sangh Parivar are “factories of falsehood”.

Responding to a question from the media that students are facing problems due to the Congress’ Shakti Scheme, the CM said the ABVP is the BJP’s student organisation and their main job is spreading lies.

He said if any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits. Responding to many buses being under repair in the KSRTC, drivers not being deputed for duty and officials seeking bribes from them for this, the CM said, “We are already investigating the previous government’s 40% corruption case and action will be taken against the guilty.” He also said an investigation against officials who demand bribes to depute drivers for duty will be conducted.

Not right to say caste census unscientific: CM

Talking about the Kantaraju caste census report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said since the report has not been submitted, it cannot be accepted. The question will arise only after the submission of the report.

The Permanent Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report. Some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific and is based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted, he said.

Responding to Shri Shaila Jagadguru Channasiddarama Swamiji saying that the report should be released after two years, the CM said since they do not know about the report, it is not right to say that it is not scientific.

