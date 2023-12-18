Home States Karnataka

Late actor Vishnuvardhan’s fans protest at Freedom Park

While a memorial is already developed in Mysuru, the actor’s fans have been demanding that the parcel of land, where he was cremated, must be taken over by the government.

Published: 18th December 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fans of Vishnuvardhan protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hundreds of fans of late Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan staged a protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, demanding that the place where the actor was cremated should be taken over by the government and fans should be allowed to visit the place.

Vishnuvardhan, who passed away in December 2009, was cremated at Abhimaan Studio on the Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road, which was named ‘Dr Vishnuvardhan Road’ after his death.

While a memorial is already developed in Mysuru, the actor’s fans have been demanding that the parcel of land, where he was cremated, must be taken over by the government.

Demanding the same, hundreds of fans gathered at Freedom Park and the protest was supported by around 40 organisations including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) (TA Narayanagowda faction), Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Bengaluru Unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat. Veerakaputra Shrinivas, who is leading the cause, told reporters that fans have been fighting for it for the last 14 years.

“We had given a petition to all governments in these years. Three months ago, we submitted a request to DCM DK Shivakumar and Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi. As there was no progress, we decided to stage a protest. We have received support from over 40 organisations and we will decide the next course of action depending on the government’s response. We will organise protests at the taluk level if the demand is not met,” he said, stressing that fans are ready to bear the expenses of the land if the government can’t.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnuvardhan Kannada actor Freedom Park protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp