List of board, corporation chiefs ready, Delhi to take final call: D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called upon AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence here on Sunday and finalised the names of leaders who will be appointed as chairpersons to various boards and corporations.

As many as 39 leaders, including senior MLAs, MLCs and former MLAs figure in the list, according to sources. Some MLAs who were not interested in being included were omitted from the list.

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are bound for New Delhi on Monday for two days where AICC General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is likely to take a final call on the appointments.

Shivakumar had also called upon AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and discussed the nominations as the latter had also promised the posts to certain leaders in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls, sources said.

“We have sent the list of appointments to corporations and boards to the high command and we need to get approval for it. So the state leaders are going to Delhi,” Shivakumar told reporters after calling on Kharge.

“Delhi leaders have not called us. We are going there ourselves. The AICC president has given directions regarding the implementation of our guarantee schemes, and appointment of taluk- and district-level office-bearers. We will instruct the legislators to submit a proposal to form a committee at the taluk level in a month,” he said.

During his Delhi visit, Shivakumar is also scheduled to meet certain Union ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet. When asked about Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Narayana Gowda’s meeting with him, Shivakumar clarified that it was regarding the police filing an FIR against him. “Narayana Gowda is a fighter who was campaigning for nameplates to be put up in all business establishments in Karnataka since there is an order in this regard,” Shivakumar said.

“Someone has complained against him. I have spoken to the police commissioner that false cases should not be filed against him,” he said adding that Narayana Gowda doesn’t want to be in politics.

CM, DCM to visit Delhi today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will pay an official visit to the national capital on Monday where they are likely to meet Union ministers and discuss various issues including certain development works concerning the state. Shivakumar will leave earlier in the day and Siddaramaiah later in the evening separately. They will also meet the Congress high command leaders.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called upon AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence here on Sunday and finalised the names of leaders who will be appointed as chairpersons to various boards and corporations. As many as 39 leaders, including senior MLAs, MLCs and former MLAs figure in the list, according to sources. Some MLAs who were not interested in being included were omitted from the list. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are bound for New Delhi on Monday for two days where AICC General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is likely to take a final call on the appointments. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shivakumar had also called upon AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and discussed the nominations as the latter had also promised the posts to certain leaders in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls, sources said. “We have sent the list of appointments to corporations and boards to the high command and we need to get approval for it. So the state leaders are going to Delhi,” Shivakumar told reporters after calling on Kharge. “Delhi leaders have not called us. We are going there ourselves. The AICC president has given directions regarding the implementation of our guarantee schemes, and appointment of taluk- and district-level office-bearers. We will instruct the legislators to submit a proposal to form a committee at the taluk level in a month,” he said. During his Delhi visit, Shivakumar is also scheduled to meet certain Union ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet. When asked about Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Narayana Gowda’s meeting with him, Shivakumar clarified that it was regarding the police filing an FIR against him. “Narayana Gowda is a fighter who was campaigning for nameplates to be put up in all business establishments in Karnataka since there is an order in this regard,” Shivakumar said. “Someone has complained against him. I have spoken to the police commissioner that false cases should not be filed against him,” he said adding that Narayana Gowda doesn’t want to be in politics. CM, DCM to visit Delhi today Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will pay an official visit to the national capital on Monday where they are likely to meet Union ministers and discuss various issues including certain development works concerning the state. Shivakumar will leave earlier in the day and Siddaramaiah later in the evening separately. They will also meet the Congress high command leaders. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp