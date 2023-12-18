Students clean school septic tank; principal, teacher held in Kolar district

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an inhuman act, students from seventh to ninth standards at Morarji Desai Residential School at Yeluvahalli in Kolar district were made to clean the septic tank on December 1. The incident came to light late on Saturday night after a photograph went viral.

School principal Bharathamma, teacher Muniyappa, hostel warden Manjunath and guest teacher Abhishek have been suspended after state Residential School Director Naveen Kumar and Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Srinivas visited the school.

While Bharathamma and Muniyappa were arrested, the others are yet to be traced.

A case was registered against the four after Srinivas filed a complaint, said Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan. “I visited the school and spoke to the students. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallesh has been deputed to conduct a detailed inquiry,” he added.

As news spread, parents rushed to the school and expressed their displeasure at authorities. They said there is a lot of difference among teachers, and they would like to shift their wards to other schools. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah said that he has sought a detailed report on the incident and action will be taken based on it.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned, besides registering a criminal case. Senior officials have been sent to the school to investigate and report, he said. Home Minister G Parameshwara said a detailed investigation will be conducted.

It was just a few days ago that the social science teacher from the same school, Abhishek, had punished students for not preparing well for exams, and those photos too had gone viral.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: In an inhuman act, students from seventh to ninth standards at Morarji Desai Residential School at Yeluvahalli in Kolar district were made to clean the septic tank on December 1. The incident came to light late on Saturday night after a photograph went viral. School principal Bharathamma, teacher Muniyappa, hostel warden Manjunath and guest teacher Abhishek have been suspended after state Residential School Director Naveen Kumar and Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Srinivas visited the school. While Bharathamma and Muniyappa were arrested, the others are yet to be traced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A case was registered against the four after Srinivas filed a complaint, said Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan. “I visited the school and spoke to the students. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallesh has been deputed to conduct a detailed inquiry,” he added. As news spread, parents rushed to the school and expressed their displeasure at authorities. They said there is a lot of difference among teachers, and they would like to shift their wards to other schools. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah said that he has sought a detailed report on the incident and action will be taken based on it. Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned, besides registering a criminal case. Senior officials have been sent to the school to investigate and report, he said. Home Minister G Parameshwara said a detailed investigation will be conducted. It was just a few days ago that the social science teacher from the same school, Abhishek, had punished students for not preparing well for exams, and those photos too had gone viral. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp