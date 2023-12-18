Students, minors used to frisk KPSC test candidates, sparks controversy

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A controversy erupted after students were allegedly used for frisking candidates during the examination for the post of Junior Assistant Group C in Karnataka State Audits and Accounts Department by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at a centre in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The exam was conducted at the Government Women’s College at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Sunday. However, some of the candidates appearing for the exam alleged that untrained students, including a minor, from colleges around the city were used for screening the candidates while entering the exam hall and accused KPSC of conducting the exam in an unprofessional manner.

In the viral videos, some of the students, including a minor, are seen screening the candidates using metal detectors.

The KPSC has instructed that mobile jammers, biometric face detection and body cameras should be used at exam centres to prevent malpractice and the use of electronic devices. Some of the candidates, however, alleged that KPSC did not make proper arrangements and failed to adhere to the guidelines while conducting the exam.

The exam centre supervisor said KPSC has outsourced an agency to conduct the exam.

“Those engaged in the screening process were not from our college, but were outsourced by that agency,” she said. BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised KPSC officials and posted on X, saying it shows how prepared KPSC is to conduct the examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MANGALURU: A controversy erupted after students were allegedly used for frisking candidates during the examination for the post of Junior Assistant Group C in Karnataka State Audits and Accounts Department by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at a centre in Mangaluru on Sunday. The exam was conducted at the Government Women’s College at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Sunday. However, some of the candidates appearing for the exam alleged that untrained students, including a minor, from colleges around the city were used for screening the candidates while entering the exam hall and accused KPSC of conducting the exam in an unprofessional manner. In the viral videos, some of the students, including a minor, are seen screening the candidates using metal detectors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The KPSC has instructed that mobile jammers, biometric face detection and body cameras should be used at exam centres to prevent malpractice and the use of electronic devices. Some of the candidates, however, alleged that KPSC did not make proper arrangements and failed to adhere to the guidelines while conducting the exam. The exam centre supervisor said KPSC has outsourced an agency to conduct the exam. “Those engaged in the screening process were not from our college, but were outsourced by that agency,” she said. BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised KPSC officials and posted on X, saying it shows how prepared KPSC is to conduct the examination. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp