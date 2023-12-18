Home States Karnataka

Students, minors used to frisk KPSC test candidates, sparks controversy

Some of the candidates, however, alleged that KPSC did not make proper arrangements and failed to adhere to the guidelines while conducting the exam.

Published: 18th December 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students, including a minor, frisking candidates appearing for the exam | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A controversy erupted after students were allegedly used for frisking candidates during the examination for the post of Junior Assistant Group C in Karnataka State Audits and Accounts Department by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at a centre in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The exam was conducted at the Government Women’s College at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Sunday. However, some of the candidates appearing for the exam alleged that untrained students, including a minor, from colleges around the city were used for screening the candidates while entering the exam hall and accused KPSC of conducting the exam in an unprofessional manner.

In the viral videos, some of the students, including a minor, are seen screening the candidates using metal detectors.

The KPSC has instructed that mobile jammers, biometric face detection and body cameras should be used at exam centres to prevent malpractice and the use of electronic devices. Some of the candidates, however, alleged that KPSC did not make proper arrangements and failed to adhere to the guidelines while conducting the exam.

The exam centre supervisor said KPSC has outsourced an agency to conduct the exam.

“Those engaged in the screening process were not from our college, but were outsourced by that agency,” she said. BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised KPSC officials and posted on X, saying it shows how prepared KPSC is to conduct the examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Public Service Commission Frisking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp