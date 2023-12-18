Women, children not safe in Karnataka, says BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Sunday hit out at the State Government over the Kolar residential school manual scavenging incident. The party said that after the Congress came to power in Karnataka in May, the state has become unsafe for women and children.

Taking to ‘X’, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the incident of children involved in manual scavenging at a government residential school in Kolar district shows how unsafe the children are under the present government. Calling it an alarming development, the BJP leader said that people belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being subjected to exploitation.

Calling it a heinous crime, Vijayendra demanded strict action against the culprits. He also said Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa should be held morally responsible. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed concern over recent female foeticide cases in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The BJP on Sunday hit out at the State Government over the Kolar residential school manual scavenging incident. The party said that after the Congress came to power in Karnataka in May, the state has become unsafe for women and children. Taking to ‘X’, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the incident of children involved in manual scavenging at a government residential school in Kolar district shows how unsafe the children are under the present government. Calling it an alarming development, the BJP leader said that people belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being subjected to exploitation. Calling it a heinous crime, Vijayendra demanded strict action against the culprits. He also said Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa should be held morally responsible. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed concern over recent female foeticide cases in the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp