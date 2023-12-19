BC Patil slams Yatnal, Somashekar over Vijayendra’s elevation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister BC Patil on Monday suggested Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal not to make any remark over the appointment of BY Vijayendra as state party president as he was appointed by the party high command in Delhi.

“It was not BS Yediyurappa who appointed Vijayendra... party’s national president JP Nadda appointed him following the recommendation of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I don’t know which party Yatnal has been in,” Patil told reporters.

He said like the way party seniors in Rajasthan accepted first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the CM, party leaders in Karnataka too should back Vijayendra as state BJP chief. On another BJP leader V Somanna sulking over Vijayendra’s appointment, Patil expressed confidence that the party's high command will address the matter.

Meanwhile, he took a dig at the former minister and Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar as the latter took part in the dinner meeting with Congress leaders at the CLP meeting in Belagavi recently. He suggested that Somashekar resign and stop embarrassing the BJP.

