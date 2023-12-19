Covid scare: Elderly people, those with comorbidities advised to wear masks, says Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With neighbouring Kerala reporting one case of JN.1 variant of Covid recently, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday advised citizens above 60 years old and those suffering from cold and heart ailments to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

“A Technical Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the precautionary measures for Covid has been called on Tuesday. A decision will be taken based on World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. No restrictions will be in place till then,” he said.

“Many devotees of Sabarimala and tourists are travelling across state borders. Proper guidelines will be released on Tuesday after the TAC meeting,” he added. He confirmed that health vigilance on the Kodagu-Kerala border has been increased, while such measures will be taken in Mangaluru and Chamrajnagar districts too.

“More tests will be conducted across health centres to prevent the spread of the new variant. All government hospitals have been equipped with PPE kits, oxygen cylinders and ventilators as precautionary measures,” he said. Meanwhile, one person tested positive for COVID-19 at Maddur in Mandya district on Friday. He was asymptomatic, had no travel history and was staying in the village.

