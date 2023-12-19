Crimes against women up, but Karnataka has no women’s commission chairperson 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Women, a statutory and quasi-judicial body, has

remained headless for the last seven months despite an increase in crimes against women, including a woman being paraded naked in Belagavi recently.

Though a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has visited the victim and the Karnataka High Court has taken serious note of the incident, the state women’s commission has remained silent as there is no chairperson.

‘Panel has a responsible role’

“Many cases against women are being reported, including the recent female foeticide and Belgavi incidents. Every day, women who are victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment at the workplace or dowry harassment come to the commission’s office, but return with no hope.

The state government should not have delayed the appointment to such an important body,” said a senior officer from the Women and Child Department, requesting anonymity. Sources at the commission said they receive around 20 complaints from across the state through emails, phone calls and letters. Some also visit the commission office on Kempegowda Road in Bengaluru.

But the commission secretary and staff attend to them as there is no chief. Pramila Naidu, who was the chairperson till the new government took over in May this year, told The New Indian Express, “The commission has a responsible role. The state government should have nominated a chairperson before removing the previous one. The commission requires a full-time chairperson. There is a secretary, who deals with mostly administrative work.”

The commission, since its inception in 1996, has had only eight chairpersons serving a total of 16 years. For the remaining 11 years, it has remained headless or IAS officers have been given additional responsibility. In the last 27 years, 12 IAS officers were given charge. Of them, six served for 12 months. Only one completed the full term as chairperson.

