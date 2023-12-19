Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar may get nod for appointments to boards, corporations

Shivakumar said he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru City development.

Karnataka PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is in the national capital on a two-day visit is likely to get approval from the Congress high command to the first list of appointments to boards and corporations.

“A meeting is scheduled with the high command, but I cannot discuss the agenda of the meeting in public. MLAs will be appointed to boards and corporations in the first phase. We will try to include some of the party workers also in the first phase if possible, as the appointments will happen in three phases,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Shivakumar said he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru City development. “I have asked for time with the prime minister to discuss fund allocation for irrigation projects in the state, including the Upper Bhadra project, and Bengaluru City development. I am waiting for the confirmation.”, he told reporters.

“The PM has given time for the Chief Minister’s meeting. The CM will be discussing many key issues including drought relief, and an increase in MGNREGA man days. My meeting with the PM is yet to be confirmed, and hence, I have asked for time from the Union ministers in the meantime,” he clarified.

According to sources, the PM is unlikely to give an appointment to Shivakumar this time, following which the latter has sought appointments with certain Union ministers, including Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “There is no protocol for the DCM to accompany the CM. The CM is taking the revenue minister along with him, as they will be discussing the drought issue,” a source said.

