Karnataka LoP R Ashoka seeks judicial probe into Kolar school manual scavenging

Many children are suffering from skin diseases after they are forced to get into the septic tank. 

Published: 19th December 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 11:21 AM

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka inspects the septic tank at the residential school in Malur on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday urged the state government to order a judicial probe into children being forced to clean a septic tank at a residential school in Malur in Kolar district. 

Ashoka visited the school and got details about the incident from the children, hostel staff, and teachers. Many children are suffering from skin diseases after they are forced to get into the septic tank. The government must order a probe by a judge and also start a helpline for children in hostels, he said.

He accused the government of trying to cover up the incident that took place several days ago. The BJP leader said children are not receiving proper food. For 240 children in the hostels, they are procuring just four litres of milk, and are not sourcing vegetables, he said, adding that none of the teachers stay at the quarters provided to them.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of the case published in newspapers, where it was reported that SC students of Morarji Desai residential school in Yeluvahalli were forced to clean the septic tank on the premises.

Kolar school drawing teacher booked under POCSO
Kolar: A POCSO case has been registered against drawing teacher Muniyappa of Morarji Desai Residential School here for allegedly taking photos of girl students while changing dress. Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan said the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been taken up against Muniyappa on the complaint of Joint Director of Social Welfare Department M Srinivas. The school authorities are under investigation for making students from seventh to ninth standards clean the septic tank on the school premises. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mallesh has been appointed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the septic tank issue, he added.

