Sirsi drowning: All five bodies recovered

SIRSI: Bodies of all five people who drowned in Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district were recovered Sunday night. All five deceased, including two women, belong to the same family. A post-mortem was conducted following which the last rites were conducted on Monday.

According to the police, the bodies of Salim, 44, who was the first to drown, and Nadia Sheikh, 22, were found first. A rescue team continued its search operation until late hours and recovered the remaining bodies too. According to senior police officials, the incident took place when Salim jumped into the river to save a child who was part of the family.

“The child was saved but after Salim fell into deep waters others jumped to save him. In the process, all five drowned,” a senior police officer said. All the deceased, including Umar Siddiqui, 14, Nabhil, 22 and Misbah, 21, were residents of Ramanbail and Kasturba Nagar in Sirsi and were on a picnic to Bhutangudi near Nallichowk near Bhairumbe near Sirsi when the incident happened.

