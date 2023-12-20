Home States Karnataka

Boy elopes with girl in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, parents assaulted

Chikballapur SP D L Nagesh said that Manoj and Ankitha, who belong to the same community and were in love, got married on Sunday.

Published: 20th December 2023 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Close on the heels of the Belagavi stripping incident, a group of people has allegedly assaulted the parents of a boy who eloped with a girl at Thapparthi village of Chikkaballapur district.

In Belagavi, a Dalit woman was assaulted and paraded naked by other community people as her son had eloped with a girl. The Chikkaballapur incident was reported on Monday at Thapparthi village and in connection with the incident, four persons were arrested.

Chikballapur SP D L Nagesh said that Manoj and Ankitha, who belong to the same community and were in love, got married on Sunday. On Monday, the family members of Ankitha picked a quarrel with Manoj’s parents Gangaraju and Venkatamma and assaulted them. 

On their complaint, a case of assault and rioting has been registered against four people, Venkatesh, Anandaraj, Srinivas and Govind and all have been arrested, the senior police officer said. It is said Ankitha’s family were reportedly opposing their affair.

