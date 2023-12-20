Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders slam suspension of 141 MPs

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed called the move undemocratic. “We condemn the dictatorial attitude of the central government in suspending 141 MPs,” Ahmed said.

Suspended Opposition MPs protest during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress leaders in Karnataka on Tuesday expressed their displeasure over the suspension of 141 MPs. Taking to ‘X’, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said, “It is now official, The most powerful man in India is HM @AmitShah. Acting on behest of the Government, Speakers are ready to suspend 141 MPs, sacrifice the proceedings of the house and the Temple of Democracy, itself to protect the incompetence of the Home Minister from the scrutiny of the opposition.’’ 

Congress MLA Ajay Dharam Singh said, “Suspending 141 MPs from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for raising concern about the #ParliamentAttack2023 is a direct attack on democracy. Unfortunately, those responsible for the security breach are free, instead of suspending Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued the passes. The Modi administration is doing all it can to cover up the security lapse by stifling the voice of the elected.’’

