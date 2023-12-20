No financial management under this government: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Going by how guarantees are being implemented and development works were taken up, it is evident that the state government has failed miserably in financial management, said former CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

There has been no improvement in revenue generation. The allocation for relief must increase as expenses increase every year. But this year, it has decreased. There is no progress in any development and the state’s economic condition is worsening day by day, he said.

Asking the government to reduce the burden caused by the guarantees on people and to provide more funds for development works, the BJP leader urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review his government’s performance. It does not feel that a new government is in place as there are no development works. Officials are telling only lies, he alleged.

Rs 5,000 crore should be released immediately for the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project. The previous government had approved a budget of Rs 52,000 crore for the acquisition of land and rehabilitation and reconstruction (R&R).

But the present government said R&R works are being held up because of a court case. But the two are unrelated and the government is diverting people’s attention, he slammed.

