Home States Karnataka

No financial management under this government: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

It does not feel that a new government is in place as there are no development works. Officials are telling only lies, he alleged.

Published: 20th December 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Going by how guarantees are being implemented and development works were taken up, it is evident that the state government has failed miserably in financial management, said former CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

There has been no improvement in revenue generation. The allocation for relief must increase as expenses increase every year. But this year, it has decreased. There is no progress in any development and the state’s economic condition is worsening day by day, he said.

Asking the government to reduce the burden caused by the guarantees on people and to provide more funds for development works, the BJP leader urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review his government’s performance. It does not feel that a new government is in place as there are no development works. Officials are telling only lies, he alleged.

Rs 5,000 crore should be released immediately for the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project. The previous government had approved a budget of Rs 52,000 crore for the acquisition of land and rehabilitation and reconstruction (R&R).

But the present government said R&R works are being held up because of a court case. But the two are unrelated and the government is diverting people’s attention, he slammed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
guarantees Basavaraj Bommai Upper Krishna Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp