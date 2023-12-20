Pushing tourism beyond Dasara, Mysuru palace to open for night tour

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The state government, which is keen on pushing tourism beyond Dasara festivities and promoting Brand Mysuru with a new logo, has plans to open Mysuru Palace for visitors in the evenings. Knowing that Buckingham Palace is attracting a crowd in the evening and people love to watch the Changing of the Guard Ceremony that takes place on specific days and times the district administration and the Palace Board are contemplating extending the closing time to 9 pm instead of 6 pm.

Though the Mysore Palace is the most after destination and attracts lakhs of tourists from across the globe, the Karnataka government wants to give a push for tourism in a big way and has plans to organise cultural programmes in the 26 extended weekends in a year. The Palace Board will invite the Police Band to perform and make the palace staff wear royal robes purchased at a cost of Rs 16 lakh to participate in the Dasara procession.

Observing that tourists are visiting Mysuru as transit for a day and are to be occupied introducing cultural programmes in the evening hours, so that they will stay overnight which will help the hospitality industry, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said that they will write to the government for its nod to open the palace for three more hours. As they need additional staff to work in shifts, the Palace Board may double the entry ticket fee to meet expenses.

Presiding over the District Tourism Council meeting, District Minister HC Mahadevappa said that the Palace Board has plans to organise programmes to attract tourists and it will give a boost to tourism that generates direct and indirect employment and contributes to the local economy. The Tourism Department plans to organise Somanathapura Utsav in T Narasipura taluk in February and has plans to hold monthly cultural programmes to attract tourists.

‘BRAND MYSURU FEST’ FROM JANUARY 26

Minister H C Mahadevappa directed officials to utilise Rs 50 lakh from the Tourism Department to design and organise ‘Brand Mysuru Fest’ from January 26 at the Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre. Assuring that the government would extend all-possible support to the Brand Mysuru event, Mahadevappa suggested knocking at the doors of corporates and sponsors to invite internationally reputed artistes along with local ones.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: The state government, which is keen on pushing tourism beyond Dasara festivities and promoting Brand Mysuru with a new logo, has plans to open Mysuru Palace for visitors in the evenings. Knowing that Buckingham Palace is attracting a crowd in the evening and people love to watch the Changing of the Guard Ceremony that takes place on specific days and times the district administration and the Palace Board are contemplating extending the closing time to 9 pm instead of 6 pm. Though the Mysore Palace is the most after destination and attracts lakhs of tourists from across the globe, the Karnataka government wants to give a push for tourism in a big way and has plans to organise cultural programmes in the 26 extended weekends in a year. The Palace Board will invite the Police Band to perform and make the palace staff wear royal robes purchased at a cost of Rs 16 lakh to participate in the Dasara procession. Observing that tourists are visiting Mysuru as transit for a day and are to be occupied introducing cultural programmes in the evening hours, so that they will stay overnight which will help the hospitality industry, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said that they will write to the government for its nod to open the palace for three more hours. As they need additional staff to work in shifts, the Palace Board may double the entry ticket fee to meet expenses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Presiding over the District Tourism Council meeting, District Minister HC Mahadevappa said that the Palace Board has plans to organise programmes to attract tourists and it will give a boost to tourism that generates direct and indirect employment and contributes to the local economy. The Tourism Department plans to organise Somanathapura Utsav in T Narasipura taluk in February and has plans to hold monthly cultural programmes to attract tourists. ‘BRAND MYSURU FEST’ FROM JANUARY 26 Minister H C Mahadevappa directed officials to utilise Rs 50 lakh from the Tourism Department to design and organise ‘Brand Mysuru Fest’ from January 26 at the Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre. Assuring that the government would extend all-possible support to the Brand Mysuru event, Mahadevappa suggested knocking at the doors of corporates and sponsors to invite internationally reputed artistes along with local ones. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp