Congress high command approves appointments to boards & corporations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After weighing the pros and cons in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress high command has given its nod to the first list of leaders to be appointed as chairpersons to various boards and corporations in Karnataka.

After getting the Congress high command’s seal and calling on senior leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned to Bengaluru from the national capital. The list of about 35 leaders, including senior MLAs and some MLCs, is likely to be out anytime soon, according to sources.

Prior to this, Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar held a marathon meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

It is in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, that the duo finalised the names of certain leaders who could fetch votes for the party in their respective regions. The caste equation has also been balanced in this regard. They also discussed the list with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The names of MLAs including Nanjegowda of Malur Assembly constituency, SN Narayanaswamy of Bangarapet, Abbayya Prasad of Hubli-Dharwad East, and Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda were among those who figured in the list, a source said.

Some of the aspirants have even camped in the national capital, lobbying to get the posts, while other leaders who want ministerial berths, in case of a cabinet reshuffle in future, have declined taking up any of the said posts, the source added.

