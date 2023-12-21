Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar draws flak for seeking Central grant for Bengaluru tunnel road project

He urged the union finance minister to earmark funds in the budget for the project. Shivakumar stated that the project has been estimated at Rs 30,000 crore.

Published: 21st December 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar greets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has drawn flak for seeking funds for his ambitious Rs 30,000-crore 60-km tunnel road in Bengaluru even before getting approval for it.

Many in the government have taken exception to his move of taking it up with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.In a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivakumar stated that Bengaluru has become one of the most congested cities in the world. This tunnel project will help ease traffic in the city. The project will also help create an East-West and North-South corridor within the city and connect major arterial roads. 

Shivakumar stated that the project has been estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. The project can be implemented jointly by the State government and the National Highways Authority of India as it connects some national highways. He urged the union finance minister to earmark funds in the budget for the project. 

Tunnel project not before fin department yet 

Meanwhile, sources in the state government said that the project proposal has not been placed before the finance department and has not even been approved by the cabinet.

A senior official said, “We should either approach the Union Government or go for the public-private partnership model. If we go for the PPP model, people have to pay toll charges. Why should people pay to use roads within the city?”

Prof MN Sreehari, the traffic expert, said any mega project needs technical and financial feasibility studies. Experts’ opinion should be taken. “Here, it looks like the government is eager to take up the project without even studying its pros and cons,” he added.
 

