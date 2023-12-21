DK Shivakumar meets FM, seeks funds for infra projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought financial assistance and support from the Centre for various infrastructure projects in Bengaluru and irrigation projects across the state.

In a detailed letter submitted to the finance minister, Shivakumar said the state government is working hard to make Bengaluru one of the most livable cities in the world with a comprehensive plan. “However, we have faced several challenges and constraints in terms of funds, resources and coordination from various agencies,” he said. He pointed out that they require Rs 30,000 crore for the urban tunnel road project in Bengaluru and sought adequate funds for it.

He stressed extending the existing Metro lines to peripheral areas and satellite towns in the state capital. He requested the finance minister to support them in getting approvals from the Union government. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said they are planning a flood resilience project through World Bank funding. “We have submitted a request for financial assistance of Rs 3,000 crore, which is before the Department of Economic Affairs. We request you to expedite the approval process and facilitate fund release from WB,” he told Sitharaman.

On the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, requested the finance minister to direct authorities at the Jal Shakti Ministry to take up the appraisal of the detailed project report of the Mekedatu project and get the necessary clearances. He requested a gazette notification of the award of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. “It has been more than a decade after the pronouncement of KWDT-II and there is a need to notify it at the earliest,” he said.

He requested the FM to declare the Upper Bhadra Project a national project and extend Central assistance to it. He pointed out that during her Budget speech this year, Sitharaman had announced Rs 5,300 crore for the project and it should be released. He requested clearance for the Mahadayi project, which requires approval from the National Board of Wildlife. He also sought Rs 9,177 crore balance amount for the ongoing Yettinahole project.

