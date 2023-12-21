Home States Karnataka

JDS seeks aid for coconut growers

Published: 21st December 2023 06:14 AM

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A delegation comprising Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and MLAs HD Revanna, CN Balakrishna, Manjunath, and Swaroop Prakash, led by party supremo HD Deve Gowda met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje in New Delhi on Wednesday, and sought a special relief package for coconut growers in the district. 

According to Prajwal, the delegation urged the minister to direct the National Agriculture Marketing Federation Limited (NAFED) to purchase copra at a minimum support price of Rs 15,000 per ton.

The delegation has also urged the Centre to announce special relief of Rs 50,000 per acre and Rs 25,000 for fertiliser, and will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari, seeking approval for NHAI projects and grants for the same on Thursday.

The delegation will also present a detailed report on the drought-like situation prevailing in Karnataka to the prime minister on the occasion, Prajwal added.

TAGS
MP Prajwal Revanna HD Deve Gowda JDS Shobha Karandlaje special relief

