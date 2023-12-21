Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC Judge delivers 50 judgments in a single day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a first of its kind, Justice M Nagaprasanna, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, on Wednesday pronounced 50 judgments, the highest delivered in a single day.

These 50 judgments include 25 judgments of the cases heard and reserved at the Principal Bench at Bengaluru and 25 judgments of cases heard and reserved at the Dharwad Bench of the HC. 

Justice Nagaprasanna pronounced the verdicts at the Principal Bench at Bengaluru. The video conference facility was provided to enable advocates to represent litigants of cases pertaining to the Dharwad Bench. 

Verdicts in petitions filed by former BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa and JDS MLC Suraj Revanna were among the 50 judgments pronounced.  

