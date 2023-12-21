Home States Karnataka

Two minor boys rape 12-yr-old schoolmate in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

It is said that the boys, who raped the girl after threatening her, also recorded the incident on their cell phones.

Published: 21st December 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A case of two minor boys allegedly raping their schoolmate has been reported from Kalagi in Kalaburagi district.

According to police sources, the boys aged 15 and 16 and studying in classes 9 and 10, respectively, raped the 12-year-old girl studying in class 6 on December 10.

It is said that the boys, who raped the girl after threatening her, also recorded the incident on their cell phones. The police sources said although the incident happened on December 10, an FIR was registered only on December 18 as the girl’s parents were working as daily wagers in Mumbai.

The girl went to school from their relatives’ house. The boys have been sent to a remand home.

