35 farmers die by suicide in nine months in Mysuru district

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Thirty-five farmers died by suicide since April 23 in Mysuru district, which has been declared drought-hit. What is worrying is that 18 out 0f 35 deceased farmers were from Periyapatna, known for growing tobacco -- a commercial crop.

The government has paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 27 deceased, while rejecting five cases. With the rest, records have to be furnished before the committee headed by the assistant commissioner to get relief.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Chandrashekar said farming will not be lucrative if it is totally dependent on paid labour and that farmers have failed to adopt modern methods and follow advisories from the department. Farmers borrow heavily from banks and fail to repay the amount, putting themselves in a dire financial situation, he said.

Though the district was affected in the kharif season, it has done well in the rabi season with good rain in October that helped achieve 103 per cent sowing of pulses and maize. For judicious use of water during summer, the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchahe Yojana has released Rs 23 crore for farmers in SC/ST and general categories, extending 90 per cent subsidy to adopt sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, other than fertilisers at subsidised rates.

The Union government under the Kisan Sanman Yojana has released Rs 511 crore to 8.20 lakh out of 10 lakh farmers in the district, he said. The Krishi Bagya Yojana, which has been reintroduced, will be implemented in Nanjangud, T Narasipur, KR Nagar and Mysuru taluks to store rainwater and grow crops.

