Awas Yojana beneficiary now has to pay only Rs 1 lakh: Karnataka cabinet 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 500 crore to construct 48,766 houses by the slum board under PM Awas Yojana by February 2024. “Under PMAY, the Centre had sanctioned 1,80,253 houses between 2015 and 2023, but not even a single one could be completed as the unit cost was Rs 7.5 lakh and each beneficiary had to bear Rs 4.5 lakh. Realising the plight of the beneficiaries, the government has decided that the beneficiary should pay a mere Rs 1 lakh. After the five guarantees, it is a sixth by the government,” said Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan briefing reporters.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives for

the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on

Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

He said the CM has promised to release more grants in a phased manner to complete 1,80,253 houses. “The chief minister will write to the Centre, seeking an exemption of Rs 1.32 lakh beneficiaries have to pay per unit,” he said.

The cabinet approved the setting up of a subcommittee on ‘Law and Policy-2023’ to look at criminal and civil justice in the backdrop of ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ being set up, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

The one-time settlement scheme for property tax defaulters in BBMP limits has been extended up to financial year-end. HAL paid Rs 91.59 crore and HMT Rs 3.79 crore. Rs 234 crore from 248 properties is yet to be collected, he said.

It was decided to bring government money deposited in private banks to the treasury as there was an instance of Rs 600 crore of the RDPR Department deposited in banks.

Other decisions include Rs 58.54 crore to Bangalore City Traffic Division to implement new adaptive traffic control systems for synchronisation at 29 places and maintain 165 units for five years.

Implementation of a project to supply nutritious food for free for the entire year to families of 11 tribal groups at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.

Approval for operation of 300 electric buses in KSRTC and 450 in NWKRTC. Twenty electric mini-buses to be run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Setting up two Indira canteens at BIAL.

