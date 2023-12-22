JDS, BJP seat-sharing to be finalised by Jan-end: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and other top leaders from Janata Dal Secular met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss various issues, including the current political developments. It was their first meeting after the JDS and BJP decided to forge an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Always a delight to meet former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and Shri HD Revanna Ji. India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji’s exemplary contribution to the nation’s progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Gowda said that he requested Modi to consider giving ST status to the Kadugolla/Adavigolla/Hattigolla community, a new policy direction for coconut cultivation, and develop Hutri Durga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district as a tourist centre. “His vision for India’s development, his dynamism and boundless energy has done us a lot of good. My sincere thanks for receiving me and my party delegation,” Gowda tweeted.

Sources close to JDS leaders said that they reportedly have discussed the pros and cons of the alliance and caste equations in the elections. Sources also said that former CM and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy has promised Modi that he will take the local leaders and the workers into confidence and put in sincere efforts to make the alliance win all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the prime minister, Kumaraswamy said various issues, including political developments, reservation for the Kadugolla community, and irrigation projects in the state were discussed.

Kumaraswamy said there are no issues with seat-sharing between JDS and BJP and it will be finalised by the end of January. The JDS leader said it is important for them to trust each other and they will do everything in that regard.

The JDS has a report about the seats they can win and they will only ask for the winnable seats, the former CM said responding to a question on the number of seats they will ask from the BJP. They will all work together to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the PM for the third time, he said.

Kumaraswamy said he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and will stay in the state politics. Anything can happen in politics, Kumaraswamy said when asked if he would become a union minister.

Asked about the stability of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Kumaraswamy said there are Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in Karnataka politics and one has to wait and watch who will come first as anything can happen in the state.

Kumaraswamy also said his son Nikhil will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and he will campaign in all the seats.

Kumaraswamy also slammed Congress and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge for protesting over the Parliament security breach case. “If that was a security failure, what about an outsider sitting in the state Assembly Hall for over 90 minutes?” he questioned.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and other top leaders from Janata Dal Secular met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss various issues, including the current political developments. It was their first meeting after the JDS and BJP decided to forge an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Always a delight to meet former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji and Shri HD Revanna Ji. India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji’s exemplary contribution to the nation’s progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting. Gowda said that he requested Modi to consider giving ST status to the Kadugolla/Adavigolla/Hattigolla community, a new policy direction for coconut cultivation, and develop Hutri Durga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district as a tourist centre. “His vision for India’s development, his dynamism and boundless energy has done us a lot of good. My sincere thanks for receiving me and my party delegation,” Gowda tweeted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources close to JDS leaders said that they reportedly have discussed the pros and cons of the alliance and caste equations in the elections. Sources also said that former CM and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy has promised Modi that he will take the local leaders and the workers into confidence and put in sincere efforts to make the alliance win all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the prime minister, Kumaraswamy said various issues, including political developments, reservation for the Kadugolla community, and irrigation projects in the state were discussed. Kumaraswamy said there are no issues with seat-sharing between JDS and BJP and it will be finalised by the end of January. The JDS leader said it is important for them to trust each other and they will do everything in that regard. The JDS has a report about the seats they can win and they will only ask for the winnable seats, the former CM said responding to a question on the number of seats they will ask from the BJP. They will all work together to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the PM for the third time, he said. Kumaraswamy said he will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and will stay in the state politics. Anything can happen in politics, Kumaraswamy said when asked if he would become a union minister. Asked about the stability of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Kumaraswamy said there are Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in Karnataka politics and one has to wait and watch who will come first as anything can happen in the state. Kumaraswamy also said his son Nikhil will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and he will campaign in all the seats. Kumaraswamy also slammed Congress and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge for protesting over the Parliament security breach case. “If that was a security failure, what about an outsider sitting in the state Assembly Hall for over 90 minutes?” he questioned. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp