Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2023

KREDL was chosen for the award based on the energy efficiency projects implemented in the state.

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Energy KJ George. (Photo | Instagram , KJ George)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ministry of Power on Thursday announced that Karnataka bagged first place in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) category at the National Energy Conservation Awards – 2023 (NECA 2022), held in Delhi.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency organised the awards as part of the National Energy Conservation Day.

Karnataka has scored highest and placed as a top-performing State categorized as Front runner across India for three consecutive years,- SEEI 2020 and SEEI 2021-2022 and 2023. Now the BEE has declared the award for the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2023, wherein Karnataka has scored the highest point of 85.75 and has been placed as a top-performing state in the Country.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu handed over the award to KP Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited, as an appreciation for the state’s achievement in energy conservation. KREDL was chosen for the award based on the energy efficiency projects implemented in the state.

Minister for Energy KJ George emphasised on the significance of energy conservation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and global warming. He said that the government is committed to clean and green energy initiatives, primarily focusing on raising awareness about energy conservation and enhancing energy efficiency.

Rudrapaiah said KREDL has collaborated with the government and private stakeholders to promote the adoption of an energy-saving target of around 744MU in five major sectors over five years.

