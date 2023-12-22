Karnataka cabinet sub-panel to take crucial decisions to contain Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the State Government has decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to coordinate with health experts and take crucial decisions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

After chairing a high-level meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other officials, the chief minister said there is no need to panic now and the new variant, JN.1, is a sub-variant of Omicron, which was active in the past. However, people must strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Siddaramaiah further said the sub-committee members will meet frequently. It will also be in constant touch with TAC members. Stressing the need for proper coordination between the sub-committee and TAC, he said the suggestions given by TAC should be implemented in toto.

He said the sub-committee will take a decision on the fees for COVID-19 tests in private hospitals and look into the proposals for purchase of medicines and equipment to combat the virus.

Besides, it will also decide on whether to supply free vaccines and make masks mandatory for schoolchildren. Reminding the health officials of the past mistakes, Siddaramaiah directed them to ensure that hospitals face no shortage of oxygen, ventilators, beds and medicines and asked them to follow the suggestions given by TAC. As a preventive measure, he asked them to store vaccines instead of waiting for supply from the Union Government.

Referring to the rising COVID cases and the recent three deaths in the State, Siddaramaiah said some have been hospitalised. They also have other comorbidities too. It cannot be said that they (three persons) died due to Covid-19. They had other comorbidities or diseases related to kidney, heart, lungs, BP and diabetes along with Covid-19.

It would be better if people wear masks: CM

CM Siddaramaiah said the government has decided to ramp up the daily tests to 5,000, which includes 1,500 Rapid Antigen Tests and 3,500 RT-PCR tests. Of the 5,000 tests, he said 1,000 will be done in Bengaluru. He advised people, especially those aged above 60, to wear masks in crowded places. Replying to questions regarding restrictions on the New Year celebrations, Siddaramaiah said there will be no advisory. It would be better if people wear masks, he added.

Positive cases on Dec 21: 24

Active cases: 105 (9 in ICUs, 11 in general wards, 85 in-home isolation)

Tests done: 2,263

Positivity rate: 1.06%Deaths (Dec. 21): 0

