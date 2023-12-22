Karnataka High Court refuses bail to Begur PSI over suspicious death of wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Begur Police Station Sub-Inspector Ramesh SV, who has been charge-sheeted under provisions of the IPC, Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in connection with the suspicious death of his wife Shilpa V.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order, dismissing the appeal filed by accused Ramesh, who has been in judicial custody for over six months, questioning the bail rejected by the trial court on October 6. The wife of the accused died in June.

Advocate KBK Swamy, representing the victim’s father Venkatarayappa, who is the complainant, contended that though the accused is working as a PSI at the police station located close by, the incident was not reported. The accused disappeared for more than 14 hours and incriminating evidence against him was destroyed.

External and internal injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report and the presence of blood stains at the scene of occurrence point fingers against the accused, who fabricated the suicide note left by the victim. If released on bail, he may tamper with the prosecution witnesses using his influence and thereby hamper the case of prosecution, he argued.

The court noted that the complaint shows that the accused did not inform the complainant about his daughter’s suicide. As per the post-mortem report, certain external injuries have been noticed on the body and an internal haemorrhage of 5 cm x 4 cm over the right frontal temporal region. “No grounds are made out to set aside the impugned order passed by the trial court rejecting the bail,” the high court said, dismissing the appeal.

The accused claimed that entire allegations against him were false and the complainant’s daughter had left a death note, wherein she had not made him responsible for her death and did not allege anything against him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Begur Police Station Sub-Inspector Ramesh SV, who has been charge-sheeted under provisions of the IPC, Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in connection with the suspicious death of his wife Shilpa V. Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order, dismissing the appeal filed by accused Ramesh, who has been in judicial custody for over six months, questioning the bail rejected by the trial court on October 6. The wife of the accused died in June. Advocate KBK Swamy, representing the victim’s father Venkatarayappa, who is the complainant, contended that though the accused is working as a PSI at the police station located close by, the incident was not reported. The accused disappeared for more than 14 hours and incriminating evidence against him was destroyed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); External and internal injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report and the presence of blood stains at the scene of occurrence point fingers against the accused, who fabricated the suicide note left by the victim. If released on bail, he may tamper with the prosecution witnesses using his influence and thereby hamper the case of prosecution, he argued. The court noted that the complaint shows that the accused did not inform the complainant about his daughter’s suicide. As per the post-mortem report, certain external injuries have been noticed on the body and an internal haemorrhage of 5 cm x 4 cm over the right frontal temporal region. “No grounds are made out to set aside the impugned order passed by the trial court rejecting the bail,” the high court said, dismissing the appeal. The accused claimed that entire allegations against him were false and the complainant’s daughter had left a death note, wherein she had not made him responsible for her death and did not allege anything against him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp