Karnataka: Money under Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme for unemployed youth from Jan 12

BENGALURU: Financial assistance under the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme for unemployed youth will reach the beneficiaries from January 12, 2024, said Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil, here on Thursday. The scheme will be launched on December 26 this year.

With Yuva Nidhi, the state government would have rolled out all the five guarantees it promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Under the scheme, graduates and post-graduates will get financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and diploma holders Rs 1,500.

As per a survey by the Higher Education Department, 5.29 lakh graduates and diploma holders passed out in 2022-23. A person should have studied for at least six years in the state and passed out in 2022-23 to be eligible for the scheme. It is, however, not applicable to those who are employed, self-employed or continuing their higher education, Patil said.

Unemployment status

Eligible candidates can apply by logging on to the Sevasindhu portal. They can also apply at KarnatakaOne, Bapuji Seva Kendra and GramaOne centres. Candidates have to self-declare every month about their unemployment status on Seva Sindhu portal on or before the 25th.

Patil said the government may have to spend Rs 250 crore this year and Rs 1,250 crore next year for the scheme.

The beneficiaries will get the money through direct benefit transfer (DBT) every month based on monthly self-declaration. “A 100 per cent physical verification is not possible, but we will take up random verification. We have to trust our youngsters,” he said.

He warned that if a large number of frauds are found, the government will take strict action, considering it a criminal offence. “But right now, we have not thought of it. We will use other data, including from ESI, PF and higher education portal, to know if a candidate availing the benefit is working or studying,” he added.

