Karnataka Congress under pressure to perform in 2024 LS polls

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name being proposed as the Prime Minister face of opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is likely to put Congress under pressure to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

A cautious Congress is now likely not to experiment with new faces, but field old warhorses to ensure better winning chances. Heavyweights, including ministers, could be asked to contest the polls to shore up the numbers and ensure Kharge a better chance if the results, if at all, swing INDIA way.

During their visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met high command leaders, including Kharge, and discussed poll strategies. On Thursday, the issue was discussed among cabinet ministers. District in-charge ministers, given the charge of selecting three probables from each constituency, have been told to speed up the process as the party high command wants to finalise the names well in advance, party sources added.

The Congress now has a lone MP DK Suresh, representing Bengaluru Rural constituency, out of 28 seats in the state. It is aiming at 20 seats with the advantage of it being in power.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has voluntarily offered to be the Tumakuru candidate. The party could ask PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to contest from Belagavi, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa from Chamarajanagar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa from Kolar, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre from Bidar, former minister Shivaram Hebbar -- if he quits BJP and returns to Congress, MLC Saleem Ahmed from Haveri and Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra from Mysuru-Kodagu.

Mahadevappa has proposed his son Sunil Bose’s name, while Muniyappa wants his daughter and KGF MLA Rupakala Shashidhar to be made a minister if he contests the polls, sources said.

The party plans to field H Anjaneya from Chitradurga, Ramanatha Rai from Dakshina Kannada and state Backward Classes Commission Chairman K Jayaprakasha Hegde from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, the sources said.

“Though Kharge’s name has not been formally proposed, it is still a matter of pride for all Kannadigas as he is the tallest leader from the state,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao.

It is interesting to see if Kharge, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from the Kalaburagi seat, which he lost in 2019, as he will be busy with the party campaign at the national level, a political analyst said.

