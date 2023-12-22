Home States Karnataka

KKRTC’s new premium-free insurance scheme

Former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the welfare of its employees, the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has launched a premium-free accident insurance scheme valued at Rs 1.20 crore.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which solidifies KKRTC’s ability to provide substantial financial support to dependents in the unfortunate event of an employee’s demise, whether on or off duty.

Through the scheme, beneficiaries would be provided a substantial amount, to ensure a safety net for the affected families. Furthermore, the Union Super Salary Account (USSA) scheme will also include Rs 1 crore benefits for employees facing permanent or partial permanent disability. 

A separate accident insurance is also provided which will include Rs 15 lakh coverage on debit cards.

KKRTC accident insurance scheme

