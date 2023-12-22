Koppal guest lecturers write letter to government in blood  seeking regularisation of services

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: In a bid to draw the government’s attention to their demands, guest lecturers in Koppal protested by writing letters in their own blood.

The lecturers have been demanding regularisation of their services for the last five years. Recently, they also took out a march to highlight their plight and submitted a memorandum, but to no avail. With no remedy in sight, they wrote letters in their blood as a sign of protest. It must be noted that guest lecturers drew their blood under medical supervision.

Lecturers, namely Vijaykumar Kulkarni, Lata, Dr Veeranna Sajjanar and Basavaraj Karugal, wrote the letters, addressed to the chief minister and higher education minister, while some others were also present at the protest.

“We have been waiting for regularisation of our services and the government increased our tenure of work from 10 to 12 months, but we are not getting salaries on time, nor did the government not take up the issue during the recent Assembly session. Even the opposition is quiet. Hence, we have written letters in our blood to draw the government’s attention,” the lecturers said.

