Posthumously published book of seven-year-old released in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A posthumously published book written by a seven-year-old girl was released by the Kodava Makkada Koota in Madikeri. ‘The Girl Who Unleashed Magic’, written by Maya Appachu, is the 78th book released by the forum.

A native of Kodagu, Maya was the daughter of Sanchita and Karthik Appachu who reside in the United States. A student of Highcroft Drive Elementary School in the States, Maya was multitalented. She used to write her diary filled with sketches where she jotted the words on her fear, apprehension, and experience in the new environment in the beginning days of her school.

The stories were given the magic touch of imagination. Her writing has now been compiled into a book by the efforts of the forum. Thanking the forum for the publication of the book, the parents of Maya who took part in the book release program relived the memories of their daughter Maya and shared that the book compiles the writings of Maya as a seven-year-old.

Maya had an untimely death before she turned eight as she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malfunction (AVM). By donating organs, Maya found meaning even in death. The parents of Maya were honored with the ‘Honour Bridge’ award for donating their daughter’s organs and a cherry tree has been planted at Maya’s school in her memory. She was a multitalented child who found interest in various things. Classical music, dance, literature, and art, Maya aimed to become an entomologist to pursue her passion for insects.

“The books will be kept across all the school libraries in Kodagu to inspire the younger generation,” shared Bollajira Aiyappa, the president of the forum during the book release. The book is translated into Kannada by writer Pushpa Devaiah.

