Video of Karnataka CM in luxury jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

Published: 22nd December 2023 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from Twitter of the video that went viral showing CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday for flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles' after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said: "If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!".

"By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!" Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

When asked about Vijayendra's tweet about the chief minister inside a luxury jet, Siddaramaiah counter-questioned, "How does Narendra Modi travel? You tell me first. Please ask this question to the BJP people, which plane does Narendra Modi travel in? He travels alone. Why does he travel alone? BJP leaders will keep saying something silly."

