Cabinet sub-committee to review Covid-19 preparedness  

Published: 23rd December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to review preparedness in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

The four-member committee headed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao, includes Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.

The newly constituted cabinet sub-committee will also function in coordination with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The Health and Family Welfare Department will also provide the needed support. The panel is expected to give suggestions to the government.  

