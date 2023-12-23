Directed officials to lift hijab ban: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he has already directed the officials to lift the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions.

Siddaramaiah’s statement brings to the fore the hijab issue at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking after inaugurating a police station at Kavalande near Nanjangud in Mysuru district, Siddaramaiah said that after his Congress party assumed power in the State, he issued the directive to withdraw the ban on hijab.

When the CM was speaking about the Yuva Nidhi scheme to be launched in January, some in the audience raised the hijab issue. To this, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, and I have already directed the officials to withdraw it.”

“Our government’s welfare schemes are for all sections of society. We don’t discriminate against any particular community. It should be left to an individual to wear what heshe wants and eat what heshe likes. Nobody should impose any restrictions on such matters,” he said.

This drew a big applause from the audience and some raised pro-Siddaramaiah slogans. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sabka saath sabka vikas” slogan is bogus. The BJP is dividing society,” he charged. Siddaramaiah said that his government has introduced guarantee schemes for poor people from all religions and castes. “Are those supporting BJP not availing 10kg rice, are they not using free bus facility, free power and benefits of Gruha Lakshmi scheme?,” he said.

Stating that a good law and order system will contribute to the State’s economic growth, the CM directed the Intelligence Department to go after those who create trouble and disturb peace in society. He asked the police personnel to be people-friendly.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Mysuru district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa were present.

