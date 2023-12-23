Family pension should be given to both wives of Railway staffer: Karnataka HC  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC said the Railway Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2016, gives a right to one or more widows to claim family pension and that family pension is to be divided into equal shares among the widows of the deceased employee.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, directing the Railways to disburse 50 per cent of the family pension to the 40-year-old petitioner, who is the second wife of the deceased.

Allowing in part the petition by the second wife as the family court in the city in July 2022 passed the order to give 50 per cent of the family pension only to the first wife and her two children, the high court said the petitioner is entitled to 50 per cent of the family pension. All other claims between the respective parties except family pension shall be subject to the outcome of the dispute pending before the family court, HC said.

The first wife and her two children contended that the petitioner is not a legally wedded wife as in terms of the Hindu Marriage Act and no fault can be found with the order passed by the family court.

The counsel of the Railways submitted that rules empower payment of pension to both the petitioner and the first wife in equal share. But he submitted that every other benefit would depend upon the rules, guidelines or circulars issued by the Railways.

The court said that whatever rule is applicable for the grant of pension would be invoked for payment of pension.

An employee of the South Western Railway married a woman who had three children and later in 1999, he married the petitioner and from this wedlock, a child was born. He died in harness in May 2021. The Railways communicated to her that the benefits and family pension could not be settled given the claim made by the second wife.

