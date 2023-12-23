Home States Karnataka

If JDS, BJP insist, HD Kumaraswamy may contest Lok Sabha polls

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy categorically stated that he and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, chances of the former chief minister changing his mind and contesting the polls under pressure from party workers and party’s alliance partner BJP cannot be ruled out.

JDS sources said if Kumaraswamy becomes an MP and NDA returns to power, it is highly likely that he will get a minister’s post. “It will certainly be a good portfolio. He can then help in the state’s development which will have its impact on the party in the next Assembly elections,” a JDS source said, adding that it is too early to predict whether Kumaraswamy will contest the polls.

JDS, as part of its alliance with BJP, is expecting four seats out of 28 in the state. Party patriarch and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda is unlikely to contest, the source added.

If Kumaraswamy contests, then Mandya will be his choice, even as former minister CS Puttaraju is already campaigning there as a probable candidate. In the 2019 LS polls, Nikhil contested as the Congress-JDS alliance candidate from Mandya but lost to independent Sumalatha Ambareesh. But in 2024, the Vokkaliga-Lingayat combination will work in Kumaraswamy’s favour, political observers said. JDS is known for its support base among Vokkaligas, while BJP boasts of backing from Lingayats.

Kumaraswamy has had a mixed fortune in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the five times he has contested, he has won twice -- in 1996 from Kanakapura and in 2005 from Bengaluru Rural. He lost in 1998 and 1999 from Kanakapura and in 2014 from Chikkaballapura.

Kumaraswamy, along with  Gowda, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed the JDS-BJP alliance. He is likely to seal the deal after calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda next week, a JDS source said.

On Friday, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “He assured me that the Central government’s cooperation will always be there for the all-round development of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy posted on ‘X’.

